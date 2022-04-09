Private vaccination centres to charge Rs 150 service fee for precaution Covid dose

The Secretary clarified that the healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 or above, will continue receiving the precaution dose at any centre, including free of cost at government inoculation centers.



He also said that the precaution dose will be the of the same vaccine that was administered as the first and second jabs.



Bhushan added that no fresh registrations would be required for the precaution dose as all the beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN portal.