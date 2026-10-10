Priyank Kharge questions Bhagwat’s silence on ‘vote chori’
Karnataka minister challenges RSS on electoral accountability and questioned the security restrictions to curtail the protests in Delhi
Priyank Kharge questioned Mohan Bhagwat’s silence on allegations of electoral malpractice and “vote chori”.
The Karnataka minister said the RSS commented on numerous issues but had failed to address electoral integrity and accountability.
He also questioned reported security arrangements in Delhi ahead of protests demanding the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation.
Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s silence on allegations of electoral malpractice, asking why an organisation that routinely commented on public affairs had not addressed concerns about electoral integrity.
In a post on X, Kharge said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expressed views on subjects ranging from the economy and foreign policy to religion, social values, science and family size. Yet, he said, it remained silent on farmers’ distress, students’ concerns and allegations of “vote chori”.
“The RSS has an opinion on everything,” Kharge wrote, before asking: “Where is Mohan Bhagwat ‘ji’ now?”
He also criticised what he described as efforts to portray claims linking cow urine to cancer treatment, and mythological narratives, as scientific facts. Kharge questioned why the organisation had not shown similar interest in demands for electoral accountability.
In a separate post, the minister challenged the scale of reported security preparations in Delhi ahead of protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Kharge asked whether the authorities were preparing to manage peaceful demonstrations or treating them as a national security emergency.
Citing reports, he referred to the possible closure of 57 metro stations, restrictions on trains and buses, and curbs on entry into the capital. He also alleged that student activists were facing preventive detention and that more than 32,000 security personnel had been mobilised.
Kharge further claimed that around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had been directed to carry advanced anti-riot equipment, weapons and ammunition, alongside increased use of facial recognition surveillance.
He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had cancelled engagements outside Delhi to monitor the situation personally. His post also referred to heightened security for Kumar and a social media campaign defending the election chief.
Questioning whether the reported arrangements were proportionate to the planned protests, Kharge ended his post with the slogan “Dono Chowkidar Chor Nikle”, targeting the ruling establishment.
With IANS inputs