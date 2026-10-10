Priyank Kharge questions Bhagwat’s silence on ‘vote chori’

He also criticised what he described as efforts to portray claims linking cow urine to cancer treatment, and mythological narratives, as scientific facts. Kharge questioned why the organisation had not shown similar interest in demands for electoral accountability.

In a separate post, the minister challenged the scale of reported security preparations in Delhi ahead of protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kharge asked whether the authorities were preparing to manage peaceful demonstrations or treating them as a national security emergency.

Citing reports, he referred to the possible closure of 57 metro stations, restrictions on trains and buses, and curbs on entry into the capital. He also alleged that student activists were facing preventive detention and that more than 32,000 security personnel had been mobilised.

Kharge further claimed that around 7,000 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had been directed to carry advanced anti-riot equipment, weapons and ammunition, alongside increased use of facial recognition surveillance.

He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had cancelled engagements outside Delhi to monitor the situation personally. His post also referred to heightened security for Kumar and a social media campaign defending the election chief.

Questioning whether the reported arrangements were proportionate to the planned protests, Kharge ended his post with the slogan “Dono Chowkidar Chor Nikle”, targeting the ruling establishment.

With IANS inputs