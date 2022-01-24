'Priyanka effect,' says Congress as BJP highlights its women leaders in UP campaign

Priyanka Maurya, who until a few days ago, featured on the posters of the Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a woman and I can fight) campaign and had shifted her loyalties, also figured in the Sunday rally.



Lallu said that had the BJP done some concrete work to uplift women in the state, it would not have been projecting women who earned a name for themselves while being in other parties.



On being asked whether Supriya Aron, former Bareilly mayor and Priyanka Maurya, the party's erstwhile poster girl, parting ways Congress will impact the Congress, Lallu said it will not affect Priyanka Gandhi's campaign in any way.



"We have promised 40 per cent tickets to women and are doing it. We are keeping our commitment and implementing it fully," Lallu said.



He said those who are ready to struggle will remain with the party.



On Priyanka Maurya's rift with the Congress, Lallu said there will always be 10 claimants for a ticket and it can be given to only one.



According to the Election Commission, the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 14.71 crore to 15.02 crore of whom 8.04 crore are men (8,04,52,736) and over 6.98 crore women (6,98,22,416).