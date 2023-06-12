Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe

Gandhi said the Chouhan government had not even spared gods, referring to winds on May 28 damaging six idols in the Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.



The 900-metre corridor at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple is being built at a cost of Rs 856 crore and the first phase expenditure is Rs 351 crore.



Mocking the BJP's "double-engine government" poll talk, Gandhi said, "We have seen a lot of double and triple-engine governments, but people of Himachal and Karnataka have given a befitting reply in the polls." "Double engine government" is a term used by the BJP to claim having a ruling dispensation of the party in the state and Centre was beneficial to people in terms of development.