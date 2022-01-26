Priyanka Gandhi condemns 'repression' of candidates for Rail NTPC, Level 2 exams

"No amount of condemnation is enough for the repression of the youth associated with Railway NTPC and Group D examinations," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.



"The government should immediately talk to the youth associated with both the examinations and solve their problems," she said.



The Congress leader added that the government should put a stop to the action of entering the hostels of students for carrying out searches and damaging property.



The arrested students should be released, she demanded, adding that the order barring aspirants from recruitment for protesting should be withdrawn.



The national transporter on Tuesday said that railway job aspirants found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways.

Candidates went on a rampage in a couple of states over the alleged irregularities in a recruitment exam by the Railways.