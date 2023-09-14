Priyanka Gandhi condoles death of 5 security personnel in J&K

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the death of an Army colonel and major, and a DSP, a soldier, and an SPO in two separate encounters between terrorists and security forces, and said entire country is condemning the terror act in one voice.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi posted, "The news of the death of five security personnel, including two officers while fighting the terrorists is very sad. Entire country is condemning the terror act in one voice."