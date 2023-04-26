Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow in Hiriyur waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress party ki jai', 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai', 'Rahul Gandhi ki jai'.