Priyanka Gandhi: Rahul does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth
The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday entered Uttar Pradesh after resuming its second leg of the journey from the national capital following a nine-day year-end break
Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida on Tuesday reached Ghaziabad to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday entered Uttar Pradesh after resuming its second leg of the journey from the national capital following a nine-day year-end break.
Party workers lined up on both sides of the road at the Loni border in Ghaziabad and welcomed Rahul Gandhi and other 'yatris' as the march entered the state.
AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Yatra and welcomed her brother in presence of leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress and Delhi Congress.
The Yatra flag was handed over between the leaders of both states at a specially made stage.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary, and Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh, including CLP leader Aradhna Mishra, were among those present.
Led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, the yatra had started from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri Gate in the morning as it made its way through the busy Outer Ring Road.
Speaking at the Loni border, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Adani, Ambani bought everyone but can never buy my brother as he stands for truth."
She also added that Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth.
"The Govt used its might, spent crores to destroy his image, but he, a warrior, did not deter from the path of truth," she said.
Rahul Gandhi, who was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the yatra, has found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.
Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 kms from Kanyakumari.
"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.
"But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," she said to thunderous applause at the Loni border here.
Priyanka also added that Rahul has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.
"I urge everyone in Uttar Pradesh to open a franchise of this 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop to spread love)," she said.
