Priyanka Gandhi: Rahul does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth

Speaking at the Loni border, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Adani, Ambani bought everyone but can never buy my brother as he stands for truth."

She also added that Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth.

"The Govt used its might, spent crores to destroy his image, but he, a warrior, did not deter from the path of truth," she said.

Rahul Gandhi, who was constantly seen wearing white T-shirts even in Delhi winter during the yatra, has found media and politicians alike wondering why he does not feel cold.



Priyanka said she was proud of welcoming the yatra, which entered UP traversing 3,000 kms from Kanyakumari.



"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image.



"But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," she said to thunderous applause at the Loni border here.



Priyanka also added that Rahul has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and was marching to unite the people.



"I urge everyone in Uttar Pradesh to open a franchise of this 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop to spread love)," she said.



With PTI Inputs