Priyanka Gandhi slams Delhi govt over termination of Anganwadi workers

These workers comprising several single mothers were issued termination notice on March 14 against their 39-day demonstration.

Attacking the AAP-led Delhi government, Priyanka Gandhi said it had increased the honorarium of the MLAs a few days ago.

"But, taking an unjust step, the government sacked more than 800 Anganwadi workers demanding a respectable honorarium. Asking for a good honorarium for hard work is not a crime," the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.

These Anganwadi workers should be immediately reinstated, Priyanka Gandhi demanded