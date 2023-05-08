Priyanka Gandhi slams KCR govt over 8,000 farmer suicides

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Telangana government of failing to fulfil the aspirations of people with the requirement of water, funds and jobs not being provided to them so far even as the state witnessed suicides of 8,000 farmers since 2014 when the party came to power.

Attacking the BRS government in a public meeting in Hyderabad, she alleged that only those who are close to the ruling party are getting jobs, water and funds.

"(Around) 8,000 farmers committed suicide from 2014. Every day on an average approximately three farmers committed suicide," she charged.