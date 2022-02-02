Priyanka Gandhi slams Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UP-type' remark

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit, said "This (remark) is absolutely improper. This is a direct sarcasm on a state. During the election period you come to seek votes, and then you make such bad remarks. Today, if Nirmala Sitharaman ji is equated with Raj Thackeray ji, then it would not be wrong."



"If there is so much of poison in their minds for Uttar Pradesh, then why does the Prime Minister come to UP to contest elections? If people of UP are so illiterate, then how UP has given maximum number of prime ministers. UP and Bihar provide the maximum number of labourers as well as skilled labourers. Such remarks are shameful," Dixit said.



Thackeray had in the past made remarks against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.