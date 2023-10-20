Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi for not fulfilling promises on ECRP ahead of her Raj visit

Ahead of her visit to Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last Assembly polls had promised to declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national project, but ignored the promise which has angered the people.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "During the last assembly elections of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister had promised to declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project."

She said, "Since then, the state government kept sending proposals again and again, (Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot wrote a dozen letters to them, but the central government kept ignoring the problems of the people of Rajasthan. There is anger among the people of Rajasthan regarding this breach of promise.

"Today I will address the people of the state from Sikrai in Dausa district and seek their affection and blessings," she added.