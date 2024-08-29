Call day as night or face jail: Priyanka Gandhi on new UP social media policy

“In which category will the voices of women seeking justice fall under this social media policy? What about those raising concerns over the 69,000 teacher recruitment reservation scam? And where would exposing the BJP government's failures by its own leaders and MLAs fall?” she questioned.

The Congress leader’s remarks came on the heels of a shocking incident in Farrukhabad district, where two girls were found hanging from a tree, raising serious concerns about women's safety in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi further accused the Yogi Adityanath government of using the new policy to stifle free speech and suppress dissent. She argued that instead of addressing the people’s pressing issues, the government was more focused on finding new ways to suppress the truth.

"The policy of 'if you call day as night, then it is night or else jail' is yet another tactic to silence the truth. Does the BJP have no other agenda than to crush democracy and undermine the Constitution?" she added.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024, which consists of two main components: promoting government schemes and cracking down on objectionable and offensive posts on social media.

Under this policy, the Uttar Pradesh government will pay influencers and account holders on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube with payments of up to Rs 8 lakh per month, based on their follower and subscriber counts, for promoting government schemes.