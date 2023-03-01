Priyanka Gandhi to attend Bihar version of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to attend and address a rally on the last day of the party's Bihar version of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gaya.



The yatra began in the state on January 5 from Mandar mountain in Banka district. Three legs of the yatra have concluded and the last leg will start after Holi.



During a meeting at party's headquarters Sadakat Ashram, Congress state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said: "Top leadership has given a clear indication that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Gaya."