Priyanka Gandhi to launch Indira Rasoi Grameen in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sep 10

With eyes firmly set on the upcoming elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Gramin scheme at Niwai in Rajasthan's Tonk district on September 10.

Preparations for the same are underway on a war-footing.

After launching the scheme at Vivekananda Model School in Jhilai village during Priyanka Gandhi's Sabha, the Congress leader is scheduled to address the gathering.

Senior Congress leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra, will be present at the meeting.

As part of the preparations, Leaders of Tonk, Jaipur and Dausa have been assigned the responsibility of gathering the crowd for the meeting.