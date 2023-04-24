Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday

With just weeks left for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to arrive in the state on Tuesday during which she will campaign for the party.



Her visit, which comes after the two-day tour of senior leader Rahul Gandhi, is likely to galvanise the spirits of party workers and supporters.



This is Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to the state after the announcement of the elections.



She earlier visited Karnataka on the occasion of International Women's Day, during which major announcements of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana.