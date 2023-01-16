Priyanka to address women's convention in B'luru today

The Congress has launched anti-government campaigns and is trying to set the momentum in the state.



The nod of the Union government for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mahadayi and its decision to increase the quota for the SC and STs, declaration of reservation for Vokkaliga and Lingayat community, will play crucial role in the elections and have put the party in a challenging position.



The Congress party wants to galvanise the party workers through Priyanka Gandhi's event. It wants to further the momentum set during her brother, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress insiders said that there will be a major announcement regarding the manifesto of the party for Karnataka by Priyanka Gandhi.