Priyanka welcomes BJY into UP, calls elder brother Rahul a 'fighter'

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, AICC General Secretary in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi, welcomed the Yatra at the Loni border and called his elder brother Rahul Gandhi a 'fighter'.



Addressing the Yatra, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I'm proud of my elder brother. People are raising questions about his security, but God will keep him safe as he is fighting for the country and is on the path of truth."



She said that as the Yatra moves towards Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, people should remember that unity is key to development.