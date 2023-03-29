Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal again 'dodges' Punjab Police

A day earlier, the state's Advocate General informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police were close to arresting Amritpal Singh.



The high court was hearing a petition seeking his release, by a man who claimed that Amritpal Singh was in "illegal" custody in Jalandhar.



The Advocate General clarified that Amritpal Singh was not arrested and the police were trying its best to arrest him.



"Punjab is passing through a sensitive stage and national security is involved. As such, the arguments addressed should be limited to the contentions raised in the habeas corpus petition," he said.