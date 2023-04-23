Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga

Pro Khalistan-preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Moga's Rhode village in Punjab on early Sunday morning, the Punjab Police said.

Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal had tried to pose himself as Bhindranwale 2.0

Sources said that Singh who has been on the run since March 18, is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged. NSA has been imposed on him.

Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and not spread fake news. "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," police tweeted.