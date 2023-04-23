Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Moga
Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and not share any fake news
Pro Khalistan-preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Moga's Rhode village in Punjab on early Sunday morning, the Punjab Police said.
Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal had tried to pose himself as Bhindranwale 2.0
Sources said that Singh who has been on the run since March 18, is being shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail where other members of his outfit are already lodged. NSA has been imposed on him.
Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and not spread fake news. "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," police tweeted.
Following the arrest of Amritpal, security has been beefed up around Golden Temple, Akal Takht and at Amritpal's native village Jallupur Khera. Punjab government has directed all commissioners of police and SSPs to keep a close watch to ensure peace under their areas of jurisdiction.
Sources said that Singh had reached the village last night and even spoke to some people on Sunday morning. The police were informed about his presence in the village. Local media claimed that he held a prayer in the morning.
Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight to London by the Punjab police.
Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, and attack on police personnel.
Amritpal and his supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, after his aide Lovepreet Toofan was arrested by the police. The crackdown came three weeks after the incident.
The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, has been staying in Punjab.
Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh, was arrested in Amritsar on April 10 under the NSA and that six other cases have also been registered against him.
He is a Khalistani activist who called himself a journalist before ending up as a media advisor to the radical preacher. A resident of Amritsar, he was earlier arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence in 2015.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines