Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets', court bail order on Raut guide for country: Uddhav

"The unbridled rulers have no idea of what will happen if all these forces come together," he said.



"All days are not the same and the situation changes," he added.



Uddhav Thackeray also showered praise on Raut and said his courage needs to be lauded.



"He is a close friend. A friend is one who stands by you and fights alongside," the former CM said, adding that they address each other by their first names.



When Raut visited 'Matoshree', Aaditya Thackeray was present at the entrance of their housing society to receive him.



At 'Matoshree', Raut was welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray.



Raut said Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas called him up in the morning and spoke for around 15 minutes.





Earlier in the day, Raut claimed his arrest was political and that such kind of vendetta politics was not seen in the country earlier.



The MP said he has been unwell since his days in jail.



Raut said he will meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.



The parliamentarian said he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but did not give details about it.



He said he will apprise Shah about what he has gone on.



"I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure, we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics," Raut said.