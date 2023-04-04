Probe launched after 2 wild elephants found dead in TN district

A Forest official said that no external injuries were found on the

eight-year-old male elephant. A post-mortem was conducted and the carcass cremated near the Podur forest area. A probe has been launched.



Recently, three female elephants died of electrocution after coming into contact with an electric fence erected by a farmer to keep wild elephants away from his farm. However, the voltage that passed through the fence was high leading to the instant death of the elephants. The farmer Murugan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.



R. Swaminathan, Director, Wild Life study centre, Salem said, "The forest department must have a proper road map to prevent elephants foraying near the human habitats getting electric shock and dying. Also, the rivers and other water bodies have to be properly maintained so that elephants and other wild animals are not trapped into slush and die as happened in Chinnar river.