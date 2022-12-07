Probe launched as 'blast-like' sound heard near key Jammu bridge

Police have launched an investigation after a "blast-like" sound was heard near a checkpoint on a vital bridge in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.



The sound was heard late Tuesday night near a bridge over the Tawi river, the officials said.



There was no report of any casualty or damage in the "blast", they said.



Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said "a blast-like sound was heard near Sidhra bridge checking point. A thorough search is being carried on the spot to verify the matter".