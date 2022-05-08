Probe ordered after 'Dalit' student thrashed for drinking water from teachers' pitcher

Meanwhile, angry family members of the girl and villagers created ruckus outside the tehsil office.

The girl, a resident of Chhikhara village, is a student of Class 7 in a basic school.

She said that pitchers have been kept for teachers and students to drink water in the school.

On Saturday, on finding the pitcher meant for students, empty, she drank water from the pitcher of the teachers.

On this, assistant teacher Kalyan Singh beat her up.

The girl reached home and told her parents about the incident.

Her father Ramesh Kumar along with scores of villagers reached the school.