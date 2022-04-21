Probe ordered against fake clinic in UP after woman loses eyesight

"Three days after giving the medicine, my mother lost her eyesight," said Govind Das.



He added that when he visited Kuldeep and complained to him about his mother's condition, the latter gave him Rs 1,000 and advised him to stop administering eye drops.



After this, Govind Das made a complaint to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate but no action was taken.



Govind Das, thereafter, met the CMO with a complaint, who then handed over the probe to the ACMO.



"Investigation revealed that the eye care clinic is fake. Strict action will be taken against the fake doctor."