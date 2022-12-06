Probe ordered as gun goes off accidentally in guard room of Kerala CM's residence
However, no injuries were reported and soon after, a probe was ordered into the incident
The Kerala Police on Tuesday ordered a probe after a gun went off accidentally while being cleaned at the guard's room of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to reports, the incident took place around 9.30 a.m this morning when a gun was being cleaned by a police official on duty at the guard room of Vijayan's high-security residence in the heart of the state capital city.
While the gun was being cleaned, a bullet got trapped in the magazine and when the police official held it towards the ground, the bullet accidentally fired.
However, no injuries were reported and soon after, a probe was ordered into the incident.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines