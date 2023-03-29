Probe ordered into fake PMO official's visits to J&K

"There is enough material available on the file, suggestive of the fact that while meeting different and variety of people and conducting meeting with highly elevated officials of civil administration and police, the accused may have received hefty amount for different purpose which areas seem not to have been investigated so far.



"Further no recoveries have been made by the investigating agency so far, hence a detailed and thorough investigating is also required to be conducted as far as this area of the matter is concerned.



"Meticulous and careful perusal of case diary file and material available on record reflects that during this all period some more persons have remained closely connected with the accused person whose nexus with the accused person requires proper investigation," the police report said.