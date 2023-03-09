Probe will throw light on real reason behind fake videos of attack on migrant workers: TN DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday said thorough investigation into the circulation of fake videos of alleged attacks on migrant workers in the state would reveal the real reason behind rumour-mongers spreading it.



The situation has returned to normal among the migrant workforce due to confidence-building measures taken by the government, but the police is strictly monitoring everything as it is "critical", Babu told reporters.



Eleven cases were registered and three arrests made with regard to spreading rumours and circulating fake videos across the state while police is collecting digital evidence from the recovered mobile phones, he said.

Special police teams from the state are camping in Bhopal, Delhi, Bengaluru and Patna to catch hold of the absconding accused in the case, he said.