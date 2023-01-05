Proceed with action against agitating employees: Kerala HC to State govt

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to proceed with action being taken against its employees who abstained from work as part of a 2-day nationwide strike last year. The court made it a point to reiterate an earlier judicial order that public servants would not be protected for participating in agitations that disrupt public life.



With the direction today, the court disposed of a plea by a lawyer alleging that the government aided and assisted in the strike against Central policies on March 28 and 29, 2022, by permitting leave with salary to its employees who took part in it instead of declaring 'dies non' (no work, no pay).



A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly referred to the statement filed in court by the government that said steps were being taken to proceed against the employees who participated in the agitation.

"Accordingly, this writ petition is disposed of recording the steps taken by the government as stated in the statement filed before this court along with the documents and consequently, there will be a direction to the State government to proceed with the action and do what is necessary...," the court said.