Produce more children, else India will be 'Hindu-less', says controversial seer

Mathematical calculations state that a non-Hindu will become the prime minister in 2029, the head priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple told reporters in Govardhan on Thursday without elaborating on how he reached this conclusion.

If once, a non-Hindu becomes the prime minister, then in 20 years, this country will become a 'Hindu-viheen' (Hindu-less) nation, he added.

He said in order to awaken Hindutva , a Dharma Sansad will be held in Mathura-Govardhan region from August 12 to August 14.