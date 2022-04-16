Producer-actor Manju Singh passes away

Award-winning lyricist-screenwriter Swanand Kirkire -- who worked with her on Doordarshan show "Swaraj" as a writer -- condoled her death in a post on Twitter.



"Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show 'Swaraj' for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows 'Ek Kahani', 'Show Time' etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love. Goodbye," he wrote.



Singh was also the anchor of the children's program, "Khel Khilone", which she conducted for seven years.



She is survived by her daughters Suparna, Shalini and son Gautam.