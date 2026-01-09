Prohibition? More like ‘prohibit-not’: Bihar busts over 36 lakh litre of liquor
Ban on alcohol faces spirited resistance as authorities seize massive quantities of liquor, but the flow just won’t stop
In 2025, Bihar’s prohibition police didn’t exactly win the battle against booze — they seized a whopping 36.3 lakh litre of liquor and arrested over 1.25 lakh thirsty offenders. The ban on alcohol, imposed nine years ago, hasn’t quite stopped people from finding creative ways to keep the spirits flowing.
Director-general of police Vinay Kumar told reporters in Patna that 18.99 lakh litre of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 17.39 lakh litre of country spirit was confiscated in 2025. The arrests topped 1.25 lakh — up 3 per cent from 2024.
Despite the crackdown, the illicit liquor trade is alive and well. Authorities seized 1.31 lakh litre of bootleg booze and increased vigilance on spirit traders to prevent hooch tragedies. Fortunately, no major hooch mishaps were reported in 2025.
The Special Operation Group (SOG) stepped up efforts with 38 operations across neighboring states, seizing 29 large vehicles, 26 small vehicles, and over 2.27 lakh litre of liquor — an eye-popping jump from the mere 28,210 litre seized in 2024.
Kumar hinted at financial payback, identifying 289 individuals suspected of profiting from illegal liquor sales for asset seizure under the BNSS Act.
On a different front, Kumar claimed that crime rates showed promising dips: murders fell by 8.3 per cent, dacoities by 26.9 per cent, and riots by 21.5 per cent. The Dial 112 emergency helpline, with a rapid 14-minute response time, earned credit for defusing disputes before they inflamed into riots.
So while the booze may be banned, the demand — and the action — sure isn’t drying up anytime soon.
With PTI inputs