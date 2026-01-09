Prohibition? More like ‘prohibit-not’: Bihar busts over 36 lakh litre of liquor

In 2025, Bihar’s prohibition police didn’t exactly win the battle against booze — they seized a whopping 36.3 lakh litre of liquor and arrested over 1.25 lakh thirsty offenders. The ban on alcohol, imposed nine years ago, hasn’t quite stopped people from finding creative ways to keep the spirits flowing.

Director-general of police Vinay Kumar told reporters in Patna that 18.99 lakh litre of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 17.39 lakh litre of country spirit was confiscated in 2025. The arrests topped 1.25 lakh — up 3 per cent from 2024.

Despite the crackdown, the illicit liquor trade is alive and well. Authorities seized 1.31 lakh litre of bootleg booze and increased vigilance on spirit traders to prevent hooch tragedies. Fortunately, no major hooch mishaps were reported in 2025.