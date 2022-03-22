Prohibitory orders continue in Telangana town

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao slammed the BJP for its attempts to foment trouble in the name of Shivaji. Replying to a query at a news conference on Monday evening, he condemned the attempts to create law and order problems.



"Their aim is to install statue of Shivaji Maharaj or some Maharaj without taking permission from the municipality and thus create trouble. Goondagardi hai kiya," asked an angry KCR.



"Who doesn't respect Shivaji in this country. We respect him the most. You install not just a six-feet tall but 60-feet tall statue. Who is stopping you but don't do politics in the name of Shivaji," the CM said.



"If Shivaji was alive he would have committed suicide seeing this situation," remarked KCR.