Prominent Mumbai realtor jumps to death from 23rd floor home

Prominent realtor, Paras S. Porwal jumped to his death from his 23rd floor flat in a Chinchpokli tower in south Mumbai, on Saturday, police said.



According to Kalachowki Police Station Senior Police Inspector Anand D. Mule, the incident occurred at 6 a.m. at his residence in Shantikamal Cooperative Housing Society.



Porwal, 57, jumped off the balcony of his home-gym and died on the spot.



The Kalachowki Police team which rushed to the spot, has recovered a purported suicide note from the deceased developer's home gym in which he has said nobody should be blamed for his death and no probe should be conducted.