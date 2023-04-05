Prominent personalities in Bengal voice concern over rise in politics of polarisation in state

Thirteen prominent personalities in Bengal, including filmmaker Aparna Sen voiced concern over the "rise in politics of polarisation" being practised by certain groups in West Bengal and called upon the administration to do the needful for protecting the lives and properties of ordinary people.

The personalities, in an open statement in Bengali, also came down heavily on the police for its alleged failure in performing its role in the violence at Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly district in the past few days since Ramnavami.

"We feel alarmed and worried over recent political activities in the state to polarise people and strongly condemn such trends. But we also wish to remind the administration about its responsibility to save the lives and properties of people and strongly condemn the inactive role of police to perform its role," the signatories said on Tuesday.