Promises to farmers not fulfilled so far, govt must make law on MSP: Satya Pal Malik

Instead of important issues, "irrelevant" matters are being discussed, the governor said as he asked both Hindus and Muslims to stop fighting and start highlighting unemployment and other crucial issues that the country is facing.



About the use of bulldozers in Uttar Pradesh, he said the houses of the poor should not be razed without giving them time.



Malik also visited Baghra Dargah here and met leaders of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Party.



At the height of farmers' agitation, Malik had spoken in favour of farmers much to the embarrassment of the government.



In March, Malik had said that his friends advised him not to criticise the BJP government as he could be made the President or Vice President if he kept quiet, but asserted that he doesn't care about these positions.