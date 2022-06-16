Prophet remarks row: SC to hear plea against UP demolitions today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking appropriate direction from the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out without following due process of law.



In the plea, moved against the backdrop of the ongoing row over comments on the Prophet and subsequent demolition drives, the Jamiat Ulama sought directions to initiate action against those officials concerned responsible for the houses allegedly demolished in violation of the rule of law and the municipal laws enacted by the state.



"Today, the petitioners have filed two interim petitions in the Supreme Court of India. The apex court had on April 21 issued notices to Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Delhi, including the state of Uttar Pradesh, seeking their response to the bulldozer demolition operation.