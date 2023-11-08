Proposal to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh passed

After Allahabad became Prayagraj, it is now time for Aligarh to become Harigarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a proposal to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh.

The proposal was presented by Mayor Prashant Singhal in a meeting on Monday and was supported by all councillors.

If the Uttar Pradesh government approves the proposal to rename Aligarh, it will add to the growing tally of places renamed in the BJP-ruled state.

Aligarh mayor Prashant Singhal said, “In the meeting, a proposal was presented to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. All councillors unanimously supported this. Now, this proposal will be sent to the administration. I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfil our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. This demand has been pending since long.”

It may be recalled that a proposal to rename Aligarh to Harigarh was cleared by a zila panchayat meeting in 2021 and sent to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In 2019, Chief Minister Adityanath had indicated that his government will keep up with its spree of renaming places across the state.