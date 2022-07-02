Proposal to name Bihar colonies after Modi, Nitish unethical: RJD

The RJD termed the proposal to name residential colonies for the homeless after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "unethical".



RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said that while the scheme per se was "laudable", the state government should consider naming it after legendary figures of the past like former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram.



"To name a scheme that uses public funds after a living person, that too the prime minister and the chief minister, would be unethical ('anaitik')," said Tiwary, a former Rajya Sabha MP, in a statement on Friday.