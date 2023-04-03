Protest against sexual harassment: AISA claims 15 of its activists detained, police deny

A senior police official said that at around 11 a.m., some 15-20 protesters of AISA started their protest.



"They were asked to disperse but they did not. Then, between 12:40-1 p.m. some 27 protesters (15 male and 12 female) were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and were relieved there. No one from them was from the Indraprastha College," said the official.



The Indraprastha College for Women is an affiliate of Delhi University, and several students have held multiple demonstrations in the past few days, demanding the resignation of the newly-appointed principal over alleged security lapses during the annual fest and its perceived authoritarian steps.