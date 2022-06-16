Protesters' demand just, says Kejriwal on Agnipath protest

The demand of the youth protesting against the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme is justified, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.



Kejriwal said that it is not right to keep the dreams of the youth of the country tied to only four years.



As the country witnessed agitation and protests in several states on Thursday, Delhi CM tweeted, "The central government's new scheme in army recruitment is being opposed everywhere in the country. Young people are very angry. Their demands are right. The Army is the pride of our country, our youth want to give their whole life to the country, don't keep their dreams tied in 4 years".