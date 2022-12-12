Protesters demanding internal reservation detained in Bengaluru, Cong slams govt

Accusing the ruling BJP of arresting activists protesting against the state government, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said, "I condemn this act of the government to silence the protestors. I demand Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately release them."



"It is unfortunate that @BJP4Karnataka govt, which came to power by promising to implement Justice Sadashiva Aayoga committee recommendations, has arrested the protestors who are demanding the same," he tweeted.



"Once we come back to power, Congress will take everyone into confidence and send the recommendation to the Central government to implement the Justice Sadashiva Commission report," Siddaramaiah added.



The Justice A J Sadashiva Inquiry Commission, which looked into methods of equitable distribution of reservation facilities among SCs, has recommended internal reservation among the castes by broadly reclassifying all the 101 castes into four groups.



The internal reservation demand has increased following the state government's recent decision increasing the SC/ST reservation in the state. Reservation for SCs was increased from 15 to 17 per cent and for STs from three to seven per cent.