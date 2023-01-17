Protesting BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is the most corrupt government. Today, BJP MLAs have demanded a discussion on corruption on the second day of the Assembly session. We have given a notice and that has been accepted. Anil Bajpai will have to begin this discussion today. However, the MLAs have been marshalled out", said Ramvir Singh Bhiduri.



He also alleged that the present govt has indulged in corruption in excise policy. Delhi government has faced a loss of 300 cr in its revenue. "Arvind Kejriwal hasn't given a CAG report on the corruption done in Delhi Jal Board. A CVC report showed that corruption is being done in the construction of classrooms in Delhi govt schools. Another matter is related to Satyendra jain, who is in jail currently", he said.