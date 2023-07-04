Protesting Mahila Congress leaders 'manhandled' by policemen, allege Congress

The Mahila Congress leaders, who staged a protest against inflation outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, have alleged that they were "manhandled" by male police officers.

Delhi Police, however, has claimed that the party workers had staged the protest without permission and even tried damaging statues at the site.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Delhi police "broke protocols" by sending male police officers to the protest site and that, the Mahila Congress leaders were "manhandled." In a purported video, a policeman in uniform was seen pulling a female protester by her hand and pushing another protesting party worker.