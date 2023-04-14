Protestors on rampage after murder of Bhim Army leader in Hajipur

Bhim Army supporters on Friday went on a rampage in Bihar's Vaishali district during the funeral procession of the organisation's leader Rakesh Paswan who was shot dead the previous day.



Protestors blocked traffic, ransacked shops in Lalganj Bazar area and even tried to enter a police station over Paswan's murder.



Eight people were arrested in connection with the violence on Friday and the situation is tense but under control, Superintendent of Police Ravi Ranjan Kumar said.



An investigation is on and more arrests are likely to be made, he said.