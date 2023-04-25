Protests against proposed mega-refinery in Maha with Arab help

Protests have erupted against the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Project (RRPL) coming up in Maharashtra's Rajapur taluka with the help of Saudi ARAMCO and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, activists said in Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

Over 500 residents of around six villages have taken to the streets against the soil surveys that were due to start which would affect their lands, according to activist Sachin Chavan.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), and local parties have come out in support of the villagers, who apprehend that 20 acres of their land will be taken away for the RRPL project.