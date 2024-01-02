Protests by truck drivers against Centre's changed hit-and-run law intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against the changed hit-and-run law of the Centre continued across Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The new hit-and-run law, under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, imposes stricter penalties on drivers who flee accident spots. According to the law, a driver who flees the scene after an accident will face up to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 7 lakh. This law also applies to private vehicle owners. Earlier, under the Indian Penal Code, the prison term was for two years.

Late on Monday night, the striking drivers and protesters in ​​Kekri district first vandalized a police vehicle and then set it on fire.

Two cops were injured in stone pelting. Policemen who arrived to clear the jam had to flee to save their lives; A case was registered against 20 people in this matter, officials said on Tuesday.