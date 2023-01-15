Protests held in Israel against judicial reforms

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in different Israeli cities to protest the new government's plan to implement widespread reforms of the judicial system.



Israeli media quoted the police as saying that over 80,000 protesters held the main protest in Tel Aviv. Smaller demonstrations were also held in other cities, in what was called one of the largest protests in the country in recent years, Xinhua news agency reported.



The protesters in Tel Aviv held signs such as "Stop the craziness - fight for our country", chanting slogans against Israeli President Isaac Herzog who has so far remained silent on the controversy engulfing the country.