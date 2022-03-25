Protests in Rameswaram over arrest of 16 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

While speaking to IANS, Yesudas.S. Arokyasami, a fisherman from Rameswaram, said: "Even as more than 82 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy since the beginning of 2022, the Central and state governments are not doing much against this. We are not going to the sea for fishing as a mark of protest against this injustice to fishermen from our state."



He said although the Centre has helped the crisis-hit Sri Lankan government with funds, the island nation is yet to reciprocate the Indian gesture.



Yesudas said that in the deep sea, the fishermen from Sri Lanka are now pleading with the Indian fishermen for uncooked rice and even liquor.



He said that during earlier times, the Sri Lankan fishermen used to be very arrogant but now they have changed due to the heavy crisis faced by the island nation.