Protests over K-Rail project in Kerala continue

His wife, who was also very vocal, showed a rope that was tied on a tree in their compound and warned if anyone dares to enter, the rope will be used to hang him.



"We have been living here for long and we do not want to leave from here. Just nearby to our home is a huge compound of a church, why are they very particular that the track should pass through our homes and not through the church compound," asked another angry local resident.



Meanwhile at Tripunithura in Ernakulam, the local residents are peeved as marking stones were laid three decades ago, but nothing happened.



"This stone was laid when my daughter was just 3 years old and today my daughter has a child and now we are shocked that K-Rail is also going to come and lay the marking stones. Nothing has happened to the stone that was laid then and as a result, we are not able to sell our land as none will buy and as a result we are unable to give our daughter anything. Please allow us to have a life," wailed the grand mother.